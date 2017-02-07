Photo collection captures memories of persecuted Yazidis

Memories of the Yazidis, an ethno-religious minority living mainly in the Sinjar Mountains in the northwest of Iraq, are preserved in a newly published photo collection, after they fled their homeland following an invasion by the Islamic State in August 2014.

A toy, a shoe and a spoon — all of which were abandoned along the escape routes — “showed me that the Yazidis had led just an ordinary life as we do,” says Noriko Hayashi, a Tokyo-based freelance photographer. “I want to tell it to the world through these items.”

Her photos of these articles appear in “The Prayer of the Yazidis,” published by Akaaka Art Publishing Inc. in Kyoto.

Hayashi initially came to know the tragic fate of the Yazidis while staying in Turkey in 2014 for an assignment by a Japanese publisher. “I wondered what kind of people they were and what they had to say.”

She started researching them, and made contact with a Yazidi family, with whom she stayed several times in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk for her photo shoots in 2015 and 2016.

During her first trip to Iraq, Hayashi captured several emotional scenes, such as destroyed towns and people in tears slumped in front of the coffins of their loved ones.

“These photos have tremendous impact and directly show what happened, but they overlap with those of Syria and other conflict-ravaged areas,” she says. “In living with them, I rather wanted to focus on what reminds us of the peaceful life of the Yazidis.”

It is estimated that 600,000 to 1 million Yazidis live around the world — many of whom in Iraq, practice their own religion and traditions. Some 5,000 Yazidis are believed to have been killed in the 2014 attacks by the Islamic State group, according to a United Nations report.

Many Yazidis have found shelters in Germany, where Hayashi also traveled several times for her coverage.

She captured their daily lives there and their special moments, including weddings, and the cherished belongings they brought to the European country.

“While shooting them, I was thinking what I would have brought with me if I had faced similar situations,” she says.

Her photo collection also carries testimonies of Yazidi women, who were enslaved by Islamic State, in Japanese, English, German and Kurdish. The testimonies in the three languages other than Japanese are summaries.

According to the testimonies given to Hayashi, they suffered sexual violence and human trafficking.

When taking their photos, Hayashi would hang a white scarf, which is used by Yazidi women to cover their heads, in front of her camera so they could not be identified, as many of their relatives are still captives of the Islamic State.

A woman, named Zina, gave birth to a son during the escape journey, but her husband was shot to death by an Islamic State militant at the age of 21. Zina refused to flee to Europe, telling Hayashi, “I want to stay because my husband lost his life here, and his soul is still resting in Shingal.”

Another woman named Dersim said she had dreamed of being a beautician one day but is now fighting on the frontlines against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

One of the two photos of Dersim shows her dressed up like a young lady, starkly contrasted with another photo of her wearing a combat jacket and brandishing a rifle.

A man named Hamo said before leaving for Germany with his wife and two sons, “Family photos taken at home are more valuable to me than anything else,” but due to fear of confiscation on the way to Europe, he decided to “set off leaving all photos behind.”

The close-range photos he left behind of his wedding ceremony and his family, together with photos of other families, are in the collection by Hayashi.

The family photos allowed her to feel empathy for the Yazidis, Hayashi says. “I could understand the feeling of a father, who pointed a camera at his crying child or at his boy blowing out candles on a birthday cake.”

Kimi Himeno, director of Akaaka Art Publishing, says, “The photos by Ms. Hayashi make me think of each person (in the photo book) standing close to me, even though they live far away.

“We referred to each Yazidi person by name when Ms. Hayashi and I edited this collection so we could feature each of them as an individual, rather than reporting the whole picture of the tragedy they’re involved with.”

The new book is Hayashi’s second photo collection, following “Unholy Matrimony,” which focused on “bride kidnappings” in Kyrgyzstan, in which men abduct young women for forced marriages.

In 2013, she was presented with the top award for feature reporting at an international photo journalism festival in France, the Visa d’or Feature Award for her coverage a year earlier in the central Asian country.

Starting her career as an intern at a local paper in Gambia, West Africa, in 2006 and financing the costs for her coverage by undertaking photo assignments from news agencies, she continues pursuing her interests, including Koreans living in Japan.

“While they are quite close to us, they still remain unknown,” says Hayashi, who also focuses her attention on North Korea.

The 224-page photo book costs ¥2,800, not including tax. Himeno says she plans to eventually distribute it overseas.