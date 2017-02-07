‘The Collection of Matsumoto City Museum of Art: Connections, Nature and Yayoi Kusama’

Feb. 11-March 12

The coastal city of Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture has had a longstanding sister-city relationship with Matsumoto, a city nestled in the alps of Nagano Prefecture, which has inspired many Japanese writers and artists since it was established in 1961.

In celebrating that relationship, this exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to compare the local cultures of the two cities through approximately 40 works by various Japanese artists, including around 20 by the internationally renowned Yayoi Kusama. Matsumoto is the hometown of Kusama, whose virbrant paintings, woodcuts, and sculptures for this exhibition are on loan from the Matsumoto City Museum of Art. (Yukari Tanaka)

Fujisawa City Art Space; 6F Cocco Terrace Shonan, 2-2-2 Tsujidokandai, Fujisawa, Kanagawa. Tsujido Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m (Sat. till 7 p.m.). Free. Closed Mon. 0466-30-1816; www.city.fujisawa.kanagawa.jp/bunka/FAS