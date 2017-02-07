‘The Baroque in Western European Art’

Feb.8-March 28

The Baroque period began during the late 16th century, after the Protestant Reformation led to the Roman Catholic Church feeling a need to reassert itself through grandeur imagery and architecture. The artistic style, often more figurative, dynamic and large scale, later spread throughout Europe, ultimately reaching Central and South American cultures.

Unique to each country, Baroque artworks were often elaborate, depicting not only religious stories but also conveying philosophical messages. Forty-four works by artists who were successful throughout Europe during the 16th century to the beginning of 18th century have been brought together for this exhibition, including some by Titian of the 16th-century Venetian school and the Flemish painter Pieter Brueghel the Younger. (Yukari Tanaka)

Himeji City Museum of Art; 68-25 Honmachi, Himeji, Hyogo. Himeji Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 079-222-2288; www.asahi.co.jp/event/barock