Hiroki Matsukata: a gangster farewell

Hiroki Matsukata, who died at age 74 on Jan. 21, may have been born into an acting family — his father was jidaigeki (historical drama) actor Jushiro Konoe — but in his yakuza films for the Toei studio in the 1960s and ’70s, Matsukata’s portrayals of feral-but-charming hoods seemed to boil up off the streets, not a studio lot.

And he was unusual for his staying power. When I reviewed my first Matsukata film, the 1994 “The Man Who Shot the Don” (“Don o Totta Otoko”), he was one of the few stalwarts from the genre’s golden age still swaggering across the screen for Toei. In fact, Toei promoted “Don” as its “last gang film” (unless, of course, it turned out to be a hit, which unfortunately it wasn’t).

While continuing to appear in action roles, sword-wielding samurai prominent among them, Matsukata found a thriving second career as a TV variety show regular trading quips with Takeshi Beat Kitano and other celebrities.

Into the current decade, when nearly all his acting contemporaries had laid down their swords, Matsukata was still teaching a younger generation how to slice and dice. One of his last roles was as an aging jidaigeki star in Ken Ochiai’s “Uzumasa Limelight” (2014). He may no longer have had the old animal spirits, but he still impressed with his regal king-of-the-lot presence.

To see Matsukata in his prime, check out the “Battles Without Honour and Humanity” five-film box set issued by U.K. distributor Arrow Video. Filmed in 1973 and 1974 by Kinji Fukasaku for Toei and based on a real 20-year gang war, these films represent a peak for not only the genre but also Japanese cinema.