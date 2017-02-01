Japan’s largest winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, kicked off in part on Feb. 1 in Hokkaido’s largest city. Held annually, the festival draws around 2 million people from across the country and overseas to its three sites.

The main draws are the snow and ice sculptures displayed at two of the festival’s sites. Odori Park, the main venue for the festival (which officially opens Feb. 6), is where most of the creations will be found. Some will also line the main street of the Susukino district, and after sunset the sculptures will be illuminated until 11 p.m. (until 10 p.m. at Odori Park), which should make for a bona fide winter wonderland.

At the final festival site, the Tsudome community dome, families can take part in various winter-related activities such as ice slides, snow rafting and a snowman labyrinth from Feb. 1. When it gets too cold, just venture into the dome itself, where there will be authentic Hokkaido cuisine and beverages on sale from local shops.

There will also be performances to keep visitors entertained, including one by popular NHK characters at the Attaka Fureai Stage. The dome also includes Attaka Kids’ Land, which features a variety of rides and inflatable play equipment.

Sapporo Snow Festival runs through Feb. 12 in Sapporo. Admission is free. For more details, visit www.snowfes.com.