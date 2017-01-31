‘The Work of Walter Crane: Book Design and Illustration’

Feb. 4 — March 26

The 19th-century illustrator Walter Crane was one of the first artists to produce illustrations for full-color “toy books” (illustrated children’s books). Working with the wood engraver and color printer Edmund Evans in 1865, his first full-color books of fairy tales became a significant landmark in the history of illustrated books. Though Crane continued to create illustrations for children and adults throughout his life, he was also involved in other fields that ranged from education to promoting the arts and crafts movement.

In addition to around 140 of Crane’s works, 40 pieces produced by Kate Greenaway and Randolph Caldecott, two other important illustrators of the time, will be on display.

