Pop group JKT48 appointed as tourism ambassadors for Hokkaido city

The Hokkaido city of Hakodate on Monday appointed Jakarta-based pop idol group JKT48 as tourism ambassadors in a bid to draw visitors from Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

Some members of the sister group of AKB48, one of the most popular of Japan’s all-girl idol groups, visited Hakodate City Hall and accepted the appointment from Mayor Toshiki Kudo.

“I hope (Indonesian people) will experience the cold weather of Hokkaido, as it is hot in Indonesia,” Melody Nurramdhani Laksani, the 24-year-old leader of JKT48, told reporters through an interpreter. “Social networking services are among the ways I’ll promote the attractions of Hakodate.”

Group members will take part in events to promote Hakodate in Southeast Asia.

“I’ve heard the number of people traveling abroad has been increasing as the Indonesian economy grows. I’d like to pay a visit there, too,” the mayor said during his meeting with the JKT48 members.

On Monday the group shot a music video at local tourist destinations, including Hakodate Asaichi, a morning market famous for fresh fish, and the 107-meter Goryokaku Tower, which commands a view of the city.

The JKT48 members, including Japanese singer Rina Chikano, are expected to stay in Hokkaido through Saturday.