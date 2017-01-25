Oscar nominations go to Gibson, White Helmets and ‘overrated’ Streep — her 20th nod

U.S. actress Meryl Streep on Tuesday was nominated for her 20th Academy Award, making her the most nominated performer in Oscars history and maintaining her reign as the queen of Hollywood.

The 67-year-old actress was nominated for best actress for her role in comedy biopic “Florence Foster Jenkins,” which tells the story of a singing socialite in New York.

Streep broke her own record with Tuesday’s nomination — 16 for best actress and four for best supporting actress. Actors Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson tie for second with 12 nominations each.

Her nomination delighted social media users, who called it a fitting rebuke to President Donald Trump.

Trump described Streep as “overrated” after she denounced him at the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this month, before he took office.

The actress, who has also been nominated a record 30 times for the Golden Globes, reacted with a GIF on Tuesday featuring her dancing for joy in footage from a past film.

Fans, meanwhile, took to social media to congratulate Streep.

“This actress is so overrated that she broke her own record with a 20th #Oscar nom. Sad! #MerylStreep,” said Annie Clark on Twitter.

Stella Rouse quipped in another Twitter message that Tuesday’s nomination was “yet further proof of #alternativefacts that she is overrated.”

Streep got her first nomination for an Oscar in 1979 for her performance in the Vietnam War drama “The Deer Hunter.”

She extended her lead as the most nominated actor ever with her 19th nod in 2015 for “Into the Woods.”

She has won the coveted golden statue three times, most recently in 2012 as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.” Before that she won in 1980 for “Kramer v. Kramer” and 1983 for “Sophie’s Choice.”

Mel Gibson meanwhile climbed back into Hollywood’s good graces, while Amy Adams and Martin Scorsese were edged out at Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, a list that served up some notable surprises.

Whimsical musical romance “La La Land,” the awards front-runner about two struggling artists who fall in love in Los Angeles, led the race with 14 nominations, including best actor, actress, director and picture.

Among the most notable absences was Oscar-winning filmmaker Scorsese’s new passion project “Silence,” which stars Andrew Garfield. The story of two missionaries in 17th-century Japan missed out on all the major categories and only landed a nod for cinematography.

Garfield instead was nominated for best actor for his role in war drama “Hacksaw Ridge,” whose six nods, including best picture and director for Gibson, are an apparent welcome back a decade after his drunken anti-Semitic rant made him a Hollywood outcast.

In the acting categories, awards favorite Amy Adams missed out on a best actress nod for her role as a linguist in sci-fi alien film “Arrival,” which has earned her critical praise.

Following the announcements, “No Amy Adams” began trending on Twitter, where users expressed disappointment that she was overlooked.

Also missing from the list was Annette Bening for her star turn as a free-spirited single mom in the 1970s in “20th Century Women” and Taraji P. Henson for her role as a mathematician in the box-office hit “Hidden Figures.”

Instead, French actress Isabelle Huppert scored a nod for “Elle,” and Ireland’s Ruth Negga was recognized for her breakout role in “Loving.”

Notable snubs on the director side included Tom Ford for his gritty thriller “Nocturnal Animals” and veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwood for the true-life story of “Sully,” starring Tom Hanks.

“Nocturnal Animals” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor, missed out on the Oscar nod, but co-star Michael Shannon was nominated in the category. Hugh Grant was also left off the list for his role in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Ryan Reynolds’ raunchy R-rated superhero movie “Deadpool” was considered a dark horse in the Academy Awards race after landing Golden Globe and Directors Guild nominations, but it received no Oscar nods on Tuesday.

Syria’s White Helmets rescue workers said Tuesday they were “proud” that a documentary film about their work saving civilians in their country’s devastating war was nominated for an Oscar.

“The White Helmets documentary produced by Netflix was nominated for (an) Oscar!! I’m so proud to have filmed this film and for this nomination,” wrote White Helmet photographer Khaled Khatib on Twitter.

The documentary titled “The White Helmets” was named a contender Tuesday in the Oscars short documentary category.

“It’s a new opportunity to convey (our) humanitarian and moral message,” Raed Saleh, leader of the rescue group, told AFP after the announcement.

“The White Helmets film’s nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defense’s credibility in Syria.

“It will help us to reach the goal and the slogan we have been using since the start: ‘To save one life is to save all of humanity,'” he added.

The group’s motto is drawn from a verse of the Quran, although the White Helmets insist they treat all victims, regardless of religion.

The White Helmets emerged in 2013, working to rescue civilians in rebel-held areas during the nearly six-year war.

It counts over 3,000 volunteers among its ranks, and says it has saved more than 78,000 lives.

It is named for the distinctive white hard hats worn by its volunteers and has gained international renown for its daring rescues, often filmed and circulated on social media.

The film, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, is one of several movies streaming online to be nominated for a prize at the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Feb. 26 in Hollywood.

The White Helmets were nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize and garnered international support for their candidacy, though they ultimately lost out.

Their detractors, mostly supporters of President Bashar Assad’s government, accuse them of being tools of their international donors.

But others hail the group’s volunteers as “real life heroes.”

Syria’s conflict started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests and has since spiraled into a complex war, killing more than 310,000 people and displacing over half the country’s population.