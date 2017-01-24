Episode VIII title ‘The Last Jedi’ sends ‘Star Wars’ fans wild

The next Star Wars film will be called, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the film studio Disney announced on Monday.

The movie will be the second of the sequels, set 30 years after the original movie trilogy, and will follow the adventures of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). This part of the narrative was previously known only as “Episode VII.”

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’,” movie studio Disney said in a statement.

Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, shot all of her scenes for the movie before her sudden death in December, Disney said at the time of her passing.

The revelation of the film’s name has set off rampant speculation among fans about what the title implies for the plot. Rian Johnson is directing the movie, which will be released Dec. 15.

Johnson said it will immediately follow the events of 2015 release “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” in which Skywalker was revealed to be the last remaining Jedi and had gone into hiding.

Theories about the plot made the #TheLastJedi hashtag the top trending item on Twitter on Monday, with some 152,000 tweets in just one hour.

Fans noted that Jedi — those belonging to the force for good — can be singular or plural in the “Star Wars” universe.

“If it’s called #TheLastJedi, my honest and bold prediction is that Luke Skywalker has to die,” said Twitter user Nikolas Oliverio.

The cast for the movie will also include “Force Awakens” members John Boyega, Adam Driver and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” became the third-highest grossing movie of all time, taking some $2 billion at the global box office, after its release in December 2015.

The standalone movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” released in December 2016, has made $1 billion at the worldwide box office.