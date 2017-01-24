‘La La Land’ leads Oscars race with 14 Academy Award nominations

“La La Land,” Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s film about star-crossed lovers trying to make it in the entertainment industry, was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, including best picture, the most of any movie this year.

Amazon.com Inc.’s “Manchester By The Sea” was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday on its website, in a first for an online distributor.

Nine movies will be vying for best picture, including several that feature African-Americans in leading roles.

The academy has been criticized for failing to recognize movies featuring people of color. In the past year, the organization changed its membership and voting rules to increase diversity in the mostly older, white male membership.

This year’s crop of quality films featuring minority actors, including the best picture nominees “Fences,” “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight,” will give Oscar voters a chance to make good on that goal.

Rounding out this year’s best picture nominees are “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Lion,” “Hell or High Water” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 26 in a live ceremony on ABC hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.