Actor Hiroki Matsukata dies at 74

Actor Hiroki Matsukata died of brain lymphoma on Saturday, it was learned Monday. He was 74.

Matsukata, whose real name was Koju Meguro, was known for his performances in “Jingi Naki Tatakai” (Battles without Honor and Humanity), a blockbuster Japanese yakuza film series.

Born as the eldest son of Jushiro Konoe, a jidaigeki historical drama actor, the Tokyo native joined major movie distributor Toei Co. when he was in the third year of high school.

After making his screen debut in 1960, Matsukata acted in many movies, including “Ako Roshi” and “Showa Zankyoden.”

Matsukata also performed in many television dramas, such as the taiga yearlong drama series of NHK, including “Katsu Kaishu,” “Tenchijin” and “Yae no Sakura.”

He appeared on TV variety shows, including “Tensai Takeshi no Genki ga Deru Terebi!!,” hosted by Takeshi Kitano, a famed TV personality, actor, comedian and filmmaker.

Yuki Meguro, younger brother of Matsukata, is also an actor.

With former wife Akiko Nishina, an actress, Matsukata had two children — Masaki Nishina and Hitomi Nishina, both TV personalities.

In March last year, Matsukata was found to be suffering from brain lymphoma. He then focused on treatment for the disease, canceling all commitments to appear in TV dramas and other media.