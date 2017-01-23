Actor Hiroki Matsukata dies at 74

Actor Hiroki Matsukata died of brain lymphoma on Saturday, it was learned Monday. He was 74.

Matsukata, whose real name was Koju Meguro, was known for his performances in “Jingi Naki Tatakai (“Battles without Honor and Humanity”), a blockbuster Japanese yakuza film series.

The eldest son of Jushiro Konoe, a jidaigeki historical drama actor, the Tokyo native joined major movie distributor Toei Co. when he was in his third year of high school.

After making his screen debut in 1960, Matsukata acted in many films, including “Ako Roshi” and “Showa Zankyoden.”

Matsukata also performed in television dramas, such as NHK’s taiga yearlong drama series, including “Katsu Kaishu,” “Tenchijin” and “Yae no Sakura.”

He appeared on TV variety shows, including “Tensai Takeshi no Genki ga Deru Terebi!!,” hosted by Takeshi Kitano, a famed TV personality, actor, comedian and filmmaker.

Yuki Meguro, Matsukata’s younger brother, is also an actor.

With former wife Akiko Nishina, an actress, Matsukata had two children — Masaki Nishina and Hitomi Nishina, both TV personalities.

In March last year, Matsukata was found to be suffering from brain lymphoma. He canceled commitments to appear in TV dramas and other media, focusing on treatment for the disease.