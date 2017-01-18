The truth is still out there

“The truth is out there.” This tagline to the sci-fi TV series “The X-Files” used to give me chills when it was first aired on Fox in 1993. The series touted an intriguing minimalist elegance — from its set designs to FBI agent Dana Scully’s pristine white shirts and smart suits, contrasted with the slightly rumpled look of her partner Fox Mulder. It was an unusual aesthetic for the horror-heavy content derived from the two agents chasing serial murderers, government conspiracies and Little Green Men.

After nine seasons, two feature films and 24 years, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are back as Scully and Mulder for “X-Files 2016.” The Japanese-dubbed first episode aired on the Fox Channel of Hulu.jp on Jan. 11, with the English version airing on the 12th. Released weekly, each of the six episodes has a limited availability of 20 days, with the English version updated every Thursday.

Though well over a decade since Season 9, this “X-Files” is a return to the series’ roots. Scully and Mulder are reunited after years apart — though it remains to be seen where their personal relationship now stands. (At the end of Season 7, Scully revealed her pregnancy and Mulder was abducted by aliens. It all sort of went downhill from there.) More importantly, they’re back in their respective ruts: Mulder insisting on the presence of aliens and Scully being just as cautious and sceptical.

And — joy of joys — the tagline has remained intact.

www.hulu.jp/fox-channel-the-xfiles