100th Anniversary of Finland’s Independence Finnish Design 2017

Jan. 14-March 20

Finnish art is renowned for its simplicity, bright patterns and an aesthetic that respects nature and encourages a harmonious relationship with it. This year is the centennial of Finland’s independence, and the Fukuoka City Museum will be the first of several museums in Japan to celebrate, with this traveling exhibition featuring Finnish designers and their works.

The exhibits trace the development of Finnish design, exploring the nation’s cultural influences, with various pieces from its pre-independence period to the present day. Highlights include works by internationally loved luminaries such as Alvar Aalto (1898-1976), Kaj Franck (1911-89), Maija Isola (1927-2001) and Tove Jansson (1914-2001).

Fukuoka City Museum; 3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka. Hakata Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,400. Closed Mon. 092-845-5011; museum.city.fukuoka.jp