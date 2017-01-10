Tokujin Yoshioka_Spectrum: Resonant Rainbows Radiate from Prisms

Jan. 13-March 26

Having trained under Issey Miyake and Shiro Kuramata, Tokujin Yoshioka has since designed for a wide range of genres, creating minimalist cell phones, transparent watches, unusual interior displays, and architecture and more. Fascinated by the properties and behavior of light since 2002, he specializes in producing artworks made from optical glass, some of which, including “Rainbow Church” (2010, 2013) and “Kou-an Glass Tea House” (2011, 2015), use crystal prisms to split daylight into a rainbow of colors.

This solo exhibition features “Spectrum” (2017), a new installation work that fills the Shiseido Gallery space with colorful light that radiates from an elaborately-designed prism.

Shiseido Gallery; Shiseido Bldg. B1, 8-8-3 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sun., holidays until 6 p.m.). Free. Closed Mon. 03-3572-3901; www.shiseidogroup.jp/gallery