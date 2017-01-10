Namikawa Yasuyuki and Japanese Cloisonne: The Allure of Meiji Cloisonne — The Aesthetic of Translucent Black

Jan. 14-April 9

Namikawa Yasuyuki (1845-1927) was one of the leading artisans of cloisonne, a popular artistic export during the Meiji Era (1868-1912), whose vases and vessels featured meticulous wire work and richly colored seasonal motifs. He was particularly well known for his attention to detail in not only traditional pieces but also less conventional pictorial designs. Often using a sombre palette and translucent black enamel, he would also polish his pieces to an unusually glossy finish.

This is the first time since Yasuyuki died 90 years ago that an exhibition delves into his oeuvre to offer highlights that span his entire career. The exhibition also includes Yasuyuki’s sketches and other works and items related to the development of Japanese cloisonne.

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum; 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Shirokanedai Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed 2nd, 4th Wed. 03-3443-0201; www.teien-art-museum.ne.jp/en