Hawaii shooting starts on flick ‘Go for Broke’

A new film will highlight two units in World War II that were made up mostly of Japanese-Americans.

The film “Go for Broke” will focus on the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (bit.ly/2jfAN2P)

“The brave actions of these young Japanese Americans, along with the perseverance of the original 100th Infantry Battalion draftees from Hawaii, directly led to the formation of the all-Japanese fighting unit the 442nd — the most decorated combat unit (for its size) in American military history,” a release on the film said.

Filmmaker and author Stacey Hayashi started filming on Dec. 11 and says people need to know Hawaii’s story.

“What was Hawaii doing on Dec. 7 (1941) and before? And how did Hawaii respond to that call?” Hayashi said at the Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, where part of the film was being shot. “We all know what Pearl Harbor looked like, right? But was that local people? No. So this is a local story.”

A state grant put $560,000 toward the project in 2013. Funds are still being raised to finish the film, Hayashi said.

Oscar winning actor-director Chris Tashima, who won the award for a 1997 narrative short film called “Visas and Virtue,” is among those involved, the newspaper reported.

Hayashi said she hopes the film will be out this fall.