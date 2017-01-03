‘Sacred Island of Okinoshima in Munakata Region and the Yamato Imperial Court’

Jan. 1-March 5

Okinoshima, a remote island in Fukuoka Prefecture, is the property of Munakata Grand Shrine and renowned for being the home of many ancient artifacts, including gold rings, gilt-bronze ornaments and a sankakuen shinjukyo (a triangular bronze mirror decorated with images of deities and animals).

In an exhibition that draws attention to the cultural ties between the sacred island and the Imperial court, Okinoshima’s historical artifacts have been brought together with those discovered in tumuli in Nara Prefecture, where the Yamato Imperial Court existed over a millennium ago.

Also on display are ancient Korean pieces, whose similarities with some of the Okinoshima works indicate a history of cultural exchange between the neighboring countries.

Kyushu National Museum; 4-7-2 Ishizaka, Dazaifu, Fukuoka. Dazaifu Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 050-5542-8600; www.kyuhaku.com