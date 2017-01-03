’50th Anniversary Exhibition: Iwasa Matabei and Genji-e — Challenging the Classics’

Jan. 8-Feb. 5

Though Iwasa Matabei (1578-1650) was painting while living in Kyoto and Fukui, it was his move to Edo (present-day Tokyo) in 1637 that became a seminal point in his career. To mark the 380th anniversary since he established himself in Edo, the Idemitsu Museum of Arts is hosting an exhibition focusing on Iwasa’s genji-e paintings based on Murasaki Shikibu’s 11th-century novel “The Tale of Genji.”

Other highlights include genji-e works by Iwasa Katsutomo, a reputable pupil of Matabei, and by Tosa Mitsuyoshi (1539-1613). The influence of Matabei’s work on Edo ukiyo-e woodblock print artists, such as Hishikawa Moronobu (1618-94), is also explored.

Idemitsu Museum of Arts; Teigeki Bldg. 9F, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Yurakucho Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 7 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.idemitsu.com/museum