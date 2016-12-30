Japanese actor Jinpachi Nezu dies at 69

Actor Jinpachi Nezu, known for his so-called nihilistic acting style, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday. He was 69.

Nezu, whose real name is Toru Nezu, often played silent, stoic roles.

After making his breakthrough in a theater group led by noted stage director Juro Kara, Nezu appeared in many movies and TV dramas.

He became popular in the role of heroic thief Ishikawa Goemon in the year-long NHK period drama “Ogon no Hibi” (Golden Days) in 1978.

Nezu also starred in the 1982 movie “Saraba Itoshiki Daichi” (Farewell to the Land). He also played major roles in movies directed by Akira Kurosawa, including “Kagemusha” (The Shadow Warrior).

According to his talent agency, Nezu appeared in the movie “Gonin Saga” last year, his first movie appearance in nine years and the last of his career.

Nezu had been sick for several months and was hospitalized, the agency said.