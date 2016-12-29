Brodinski, R3hab and Ogre You Asshole among the acts performing at New Year’s Eve parties

While New Year’s Eve in Japan tends to be a more solemn affair, Tokyo’s nightlife never really comes to a halt.

If you find yourself in Shibuya Ward, check out Womb for “Womb Presents New Year Countdown to 2017” with Josh Wink (www.womb.co.jp). Also in the area, Vision hosts Brodinski, Seiho and Ken Ishii for its countdown event (www.vision-tokyo.com), and WWW’s will include Ogre You Asshole, Qrion and Toyomu (www-shibuya.jp).

At Ageha in Koto Ward (www.ageha.com), modern customs collide with traditional ones as part of the venue’s outdoor area will be designated as a special area called Ageha Shrine. Here, guests can watch the first sunrise of the new year, buy fukubukuro (lucky bags) and listen to R3hab and Yasutaka Nakata.

Of course, Shibuya Crossing also tends to see a lot of people at countdown — but that party is unofficial.