’14 That Night’: Not quite abreast of teenage angst

Japanese films about high schoolers are many; junior high schoolers, few. One reason is that producers can cast a film about 17 year olds with 27-year-old actors who have massive fan followings. The result: bigger box office than if they had used newcomers barely into adolescence.

That, however, did not stop Shin Adachi from making “14 That Night,” an energetic, goofy coming-of-age comedy in which the young hero and his pals are at or near the title age, as are the actors playing them.

Premiering in the Japanese Cinema Splash section of this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival, the film may be based on veteran scriptwriter and first-time director Adachi’s own memories of growing up in the 1980s, but its obvious cinematic inspiration is “Stand by Me.” A critical and commercial success at the time of its release, this 1986 Rob Reiner film about four boys in rural Oregon setting off to find the body of a missing child has since become a beloved classic, especially in Japan.

Adachi, who also wrote the Japan Academy Prize-winning script for the 2014 boxing drama “100 Yen Love” (“Hyaku Yen no Koi”) borrows the basic structure of Reiner’s American film, from its four friends faced with challenges (including the familiar one of being bullied by older boys) to its compressed time frame (one eventful day and night in the case of Adachi’s hero).

14 That Night ( 14 no Yoru ) Rating







2.5 out of 5 Run Time 114 mins Language Japanese Opens Now showing

What Adachi hasn’t copied is its essential seriousness. For all the fun references to Boomer-era nostalgia (Pez candy, Disney cartoons), Reiner’s film forces its young foursome to confront their fears, adulthood and death. By contrast, the ultimate goal of Adachi’s hero is to squeeze a woman’s boobs.

Not that Takashi (Naoki Inukai) is a bad kid. But like many (all?) 14-year-old boys he suffers from a case of raging hormones, in this case exacerbated by the presence of a bounteously endowed, smoking hot neighbor, Megumi (Nana Asakawa). A childhood acquaintance, she is now the girlfriend of a menacing biker — and, for Takashi, as unreachable as the stars.

Meanwhile, male role models are in short supply. The coach of his shambolic judo team is a lazy time-server, while his father (Ken Mitsuishi) is an insecure blowhard who has been suspended from his teaching job. Dad surreptitiously watches porn he has stolen from Takashi’s secret stash and turns a family dinner with Takashi’s older sister (Mugi Kadowaki) and her fiance (Masato Wada) into a roaring fiasco.

Since this is 1987, the porn in question is on a VHS tape, though Takashi and his three closest friends — wimpy Mitsuru (Yuzu Aoki), bossy Satoshi (Rasei Nakajima) and wishy-washy Tsuyoshi (Akimasa Kawaguchi) — quail before the curtain to the adult section of their town’s only video shop. But when Takashi hears that a porn star will appear at the shop for an autograph session, he becomes determined, even desperate to go. The reason — or rather, rumor: She will let fans touch her breasts.

Our hero encounters many barriers to this hoped-for bliss, however, starting with a clique of delinquents from his school who harass Takashi and his pals at every turn and continuing with the aforementioned biker and his gang, who intimidate everyone, period. The biggest barrier of all, however, is the shop’s owner (Chika Uchida). A one-time idol, she exudes a ripe sexuality that stimulates Takashi’s erotic imagination — and scares him witless.

Playing Takashi, newcomer Naoki Inukai is an appealing mix of boyish sincerity, sexual insecurity and barely suppressed rage against life’s injustices. But nearly everyone around him is a cartoon of one sort or another, making his quest into a kind of running gag that becomes sillier as the story progresses.

Even so, “14 That Night” captures some of the reality, inner and outer, of being the difficult title age, as well as some of its never-to-be forgotten embarrassments. I will save the personal examples for another column — or book.