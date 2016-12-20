A Museum Journey: Traveling the Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido through Hiroshige’s Prints

Dec. 23-April 2

The 53 rest areas along the Tokaido coastal road between Nihonbashi of Edo (present-day Tokyo) to Kyoto have been popular subjects of many waka (traditional Japanese poems), haiku and ukiyo-e prints. Perhaps the most famous of these artistic interpretations is Utagawa Hiroshige’s Hoeido edition of prints titled “The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido” (1833-1834), which he created after his first trip along the route.

The Okada Museum of Art is showcasing the entire set of works of this edition, which depicts travelers, the scenic beauty of the countryside, climatic and seasonal changes, as well as the passage of time. Also on display will be other artworks related to the Tokaido post stations, including a piece by Yokoyama Taikan (1868-1958) and a maki-e lacquered chest of drawers displaying a design of Mount Fuji.

Okada Museum of Art; 493-1 Kowakudani, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa. Kowakidani Stn. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥2,800. Closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1. 0460-87-3931; www.okada-museum.com