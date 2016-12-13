‘Tomoko Konoike “Skin, Needle, Thread” ‘

Dec. 17-Feb. 12

Tomoko Konoike is renowned for her large-scale installations featuring contemporary interpretations of mythical motifs. Though she took a break after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, she recently returned to creating new pieces in collaboration with experts in anthropology, archeology, folklore and other fields.

This is the third follow-up to her 2015 solo exhibition “Primordial Violence” and focuses on sewing — its history and function. Works include “Drop Curtain of Cowhide,” a 6 by 24-meter watercolor and crayon piece, and “Planet #1 First Words,” a mixed media installation. Unlike at most exhibitions in Japan, visitors are also encouraged to take photos of these huge showpieces.

The Niigata Bandaijima Art Museum; Bandaijima Bldg. 5F, 5-1 Bandaijima, Chuo-ku, Niigata. Niigata Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 025-290-6655; banbi.pref.niigata.lg.jp