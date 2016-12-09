It’s a boy: Great-grandfather Mick Jagger dad again at 73

Veteran British rocker Mick Jagger celebrated becoming a father again Thursday aged 73, his publicist said, as his Rolling Stones band look set to top the album charts for the first time in two decades.

The singer’s 29-year-old ballerina partner, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to a son in New York on Thursday, according to a statement released on behalf the singer.

Jagger’s new son is some 2½ years younger than the singer’s great-granddaughter, who was born in May 2014.

“Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York and they are both delighted,” said publicist Bernard Doherty.

“Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

Jagger already has seven children ranging in age from 17 to 46 from four previous relationships: Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia, Gabriel and Lucas.

He has five grandchildren and, since May 2014, a great-grandchild after his granddaughter, Assisi, gave birth to a girl.

Jagger began dating Hamrick shortly after the suicide in 2014 of L’Wren Scott, his partner of 13 years.

On Sunday, The Rolling Stones’ new studio album “Blue & Lonesome” is expected to hit the top of Britain’s album chart.

The band’s first studio release in more than a decade — a collection of blues covers — was by far the top selling album in the midweek chart.

Jagger’s new son comes six months after bandmate Ronnie Wood’s wife Sally Humphreys gave birth to twin girls.

Wood, 69, told Hello! magazine that Jagger was one of the first people to see the twins.

“Mick popped in on the third day. He couldn’t wait to see them, I put one in each arm and took a photo.”