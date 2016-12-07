‘Hitchcock/Truffaut’: An auteur meets his (movie) maker

The French got Alfred Hitchcock well before the Americans did. In the 1950s, when the tubby director’s Hollywood overlords still regarded him as a producer of light entertainment — the Robert Zemeckis of his day, perhaps — the writers at France’s Cahiers du Cinema magazine recognized his deeper genius. A pugnacious young critic named Francois Truffaut ranked Hitchcock alongside Jean Renoir and Ingmar Bergman as prime examples of his “auteur theory,” which viewed films not as group endeavors but as conduits for their directors’ creative visions.

Truffaut soon had a chance to put these ideas into action, joining some of his Cahiers du Cinema comrades — including Jean-Luc Godard, Eric Rohmer and Jacques Rivette — at the vanguard of the French New Wave. And in 1962, with three films to his name, he got to interview his idol. Over eight days at Universal Studios, he and Hitch engaged in a series of wide-ranging conversations on the art of cinema, which he compiled into a full-length book, originally published in French in 1966.

As this documentary by film critic and festival programmer Kent Jones argues, “Hitchcock/Truffaut” is “one of the few indispensable books about movies.” It played a key role in solidifying Hitchcock’s critical reputation and provided an informal manual to a generation of younger directors. In the words of Martin Scorsese, “we became radicalized as filmmakers” after reading it.

Jones uses the 1962 interviews as a springboard for discussions about various aspects of Hitchcock’s craft, from his inflexible direction style to the influence of Catholicism on his choice of camera angles. Without getting mired in film-school jargon, he makes a persuasive case for how the director’s origins in silent cinema guided his aesthetic, giving him a purer understanding of the visual language of movies.

Hitchcock/Truffaut Rating







3.5 out of 5 Run Time 80 mins Language English, French, Japanese Opens Dec. 10

Although the eponymous directors share top billing, Truffaut is afforded a less detailed analysis. The Frenchman also can’t compete with Hitchcock’s endlessly quotable lines: “Logic is dull”; “I’m never satisfied with the ordinary”; “All actors are cattle.” (Recent revelations about his abusive relationship with actress Tippi Hedren cast the latter statement in a rather different light.)

Audio and written extracts from the interviews are complemented with clips from over two-dozen movies, and it’s here that the film really takes flight. Jones co-wrote the script with the French critic Serge Toubiana — a former Cahiers du Cinema editor himself — and their command of the material is impressive. That they manage to cover so much ground during the documentary’s scant 80-minute run-time is a feat in itself. Surely this could’ve been allowed to run a half-hour longer?

There are also talking-head interviews with 10 contemporary filmmakers, but these prove to be more of a mixed bag. While the likes of Scorsese, Peter Bogdanovich and Olivier Assayas offer some valuable perspectives, Wes Anderson’s comments are so banal that I suspect they were just included as a courtesy. By adding so many extra voices, too, Jones is sometimes guilty of drowning out his main subjects.

The documentary spends a little too much time discussing movies that are now considered central to the Hitchcock canon (and, by extension, will already be most familiar to viewers). It’s a treat to hear the director talk about the sexual perversion in “Vertigo” — trust me, you’ll never see the movie’s famous bedroom scene the same way again — but it would’ve been nice to learn more about some of his less heralded pictures.

“Hitchcock/Truffaut” is probably best approached as a primer for its namesake book. It’s affectionate and frequently insightful, but calling it “indispensable” would be a stretch. Still, if it encourages a few more people to revisit Hitchcock’s films — or track down a copy of Truffaut’s tome — that’s hardly a bad thing.

I know what’s going to be at the top of my Christmas list this year.