Analyzing Pottery: Glazes

Dec. 10-Feb. 12

Pottery is a complicated process involving mixing and fine-tuning clay, creating and refining vessels or sculptures, and then developing and applying glazes before firing. Though glazing is one of the final steps of pottery that is often used to decorative effect, it is not a purely ornamental process. Originally glazes were used to help waterproof vessels and to strengthen their structures.

This exhibition brings together a collection of both historical and modern ceramics to illustrate the various functions and history of glazes, while also presenting a scientific analysis of pottery made in Hyogo Prefecture.

The Museum of Ceramic Art, Hyogo; 4 Kamitachikui, Konda-cho, Sasayama, Hyogo. Aino Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥600. Closed Mon. 079-597-3961; www.mcart.jp