Mirocomachiko: Creatures Tone

Dec.1-25

Picture-book author Mirocomachiko themes many of her works around animals and plants, which she depicts using her own unique form of expression involving boldly painted bright colors and simple language. As an artist, she has had solo exhibitions in Australia, Finland and Britain, and produced popular large-scale paintings on walls and ceilings. Her books have also won prizes from major Japanese publishers, and last year she won a Biennial of Illustration Bratislava Golden Apple award.

This exhibition features originals of her representative works along with her newest creations. There will also be a live painting show by the artist on Dec. 4.

Museum “Eki” Kyoto; 7F JR Kyoto Isetan Department Store, 657 Higashishiokojimachi, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto. Kyoto Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥800. 075-352-1111; kyoto.wjr-isetan.co.jp/museum