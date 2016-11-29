Cubism in Japan: Picasso’s Impact

Until Jan. 29

Cubism, of which Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) and Georges Braque (1882-1963) were important leaders, is said to have had a stronger influence on later artists than any other movement of the same period. In Japan, it inspired artists from the 1910s to ’20s, though its sway on art was minimal until Picasso exhibitions held in Tokyo and Osaka in 1951 brought about a renewed interest in the movement’s political and social commentary.

Around 160 works are on display for this exhibition, which includes pieces by Picasso, Braque and Japanese artists influenced by the two pioneers.

The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama; 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Kita-Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 048-824-0111; www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas