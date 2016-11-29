20 Year Anniversary: TOP Collection — Tokyo Tokyo and Tokyo

Until Jan. 29

This is the Tokyo Photographic Art (TOP) Museum’s first exhibition of works drawn from its collection since it re-opened in September after two years of renovation. Formerly known as the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography, TOP boasts a vast collection of works, including many by Japanese artists.

This exhibition highlights 41 photographers, including well-known names such as Takashi Homma, known for his contemporary urban images and portraits; Naoki Honjo, whose tilt-shift photography creates diorama-like scenes; and Nobuyoshi Araki, a longtime favorite for his erotic images.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥500. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp