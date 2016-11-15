Tanabe City Museum of Art 20th Anniversary: Modern Art — Western Painting in Japan

Nov. 26-Jan. 29

In the waning days of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Western-influenced painting styles became prominent in Japan. Beginning with tools and technique, then style and perception, gradually more and more artists here began to expand their artistic repertoire by making a trip to Europe to learn firsthand.

One of three special exhibitions celebrating the museum’s 20th anniversary this year, “Modern Art — Western Painting in Japan” will showcase the Tanabe City Museum of Art’s extensive accumulation of Japanese works that were inspired by European artists. The paintings on display use a wide range of formats including oil, water color and pastel.

Tanabe City Museum of Art; 24-43 Takinai-cho, Tanabe, Wakayama. Kii-tanabe Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥250. Closed Mon. 0739-24-3770; www.city.tanabe.lg.jp/bijutsukan