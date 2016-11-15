Playful Art from the Edo Era: Humorous Ukiyo-e Prints

Nov. 19-Jan. 15

Ukiyo-e is loved in part for the artistic value instilled in the demure female figures depicted in bijinga (beautiful women pictures) and the intense facial expressions of yakushae (pictures of kabuki actors). This exhibition, though, hopes to provide a new look at ukiyo-e.

The art form can be quirky, playful and even make use of optical illusions (as can be seen in the accompanying picture) and this showcase will have an impressive 150 such works on display. The exhibition will be organized into seven sections, each highlighting a different form of technique, humor or illusion — with the intention of tricking the eye and tickling the funny bone.

Urawa Art Museum; Urawa Century City 3F, 2-5-1 Naka-cho, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sat., Sun till 8 p.m.) ¥610. Closed Mon. 048-827-3215; www.city.saitama.jp/urawa-art-museum