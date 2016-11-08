The Setagaya Art Museum’s 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Five Stories from the Collection

Nov. 19-Jan. 29

Over the past three decades, Tokyo’s Setagaya Art Museum has amassed a collection of around 16,000 works broadly based on three themes: contemporary art, naive art (by artists who have not received formal art education) and art related to the Setagaya area of Tokyo.

This exhibition creates five stories by drawing works from all these themes, bringing together pieces from different eras and artistic genres. As a commemorative exhibition to celebrate the museum’s 30th anniversary, the works have been chosen to reveal the connections between everyday life and the artistic expression that can breathe new life into familiar works.

Setagaya Art Museum; 1-2 Kinuta-koen, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Yoga Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.setagayaartmuseum.or.jp