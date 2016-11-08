Art Begins from the Forest, Mori no DNA

Nov. 18-Feb. 26

Since it was founded in 1966, the Aichi Prefectural University of Fine Arts and Music has fostered many students who have been inspired by the rich forest that surrounds the institution. The Yamazaki Mazak Museum of Art now celebrates the university’s 50th anniversary with an apt show of work by artists who have found inspiration in nature.

On display are pieces created by students of the university, as well as art-nouveau works owned by the museum. For those wanting to get to know the creators behind the works, artist talks are also being held throughout the exhibition period.

The Yamazaki Mazak Museum of Art; 1-19-30 Aoi, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi. Shinsakae-machi Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Sat., Sun. holiday till 5 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 052-937-3737; www.mazak-art.com