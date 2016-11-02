Lady Gaga arrives in Japan to promote new album ‘Joanne’

Dozens of screaming fans holding banners and posters greeted U.S. pop singer Lady Gaga in Tokyo on Tuesday as the Grammy Award-winning artist arrived in Japan to promote her U.S. chart-topping album “Joanne.”

Dressed in a backless black outfit and pink hat — an accessory she wears on the “Joanne” album cover — the singer-songwriter signed autographs and thanked fans for “inviting me back.”

“(I) just wanted to bring happiness to everyone today and I think a pink hat makes every day happy,” she said.

“Joanne” is Lady Gaga’s fifth studio album. The rock-infused record debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.