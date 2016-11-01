Seven Daring Years: Odano Naotake and Akita Ranga

Nov. 16-Jan. 9

Odano Naotake, a samurai and retainer of Satake Shozan, an 18th-century daimyo of what is now Akita Prefecture, was a central figure of a style of painting that emerged during the mid-Edo Period (1603-1868) and later became known as Akita Ranga or Akita-ha. Though he died young at age 32, Naotake influenced others with his style, which utilized Western painting techniques such as linear perspective and shading.

This exhibition brings together major works by Naotake with those of Shozan, the founder of Akita Ranga, to examine the length and breadth of the artist’s influence.

Suntory Museum of Art; 3F Tokyo Midtown Galleria, 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.) ¥1,300. Closed Tue. 03-3479-8600; www.suntory.co.jp/sma