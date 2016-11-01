Maruyama Okyo: Opening Up New Terrain in Japanese Painting

Nov. 3-Dec. 18

Maruyama Okyo (1733-1795) was a pioneer of bringing together Chinese and other East Asian techniques with the realism of Western naturalism within his Japanese-style painting. Though neither a simple reflection of realism nor naturalistic sketching, Okyo’s work was originally criticized for being overly concerned with realistic portrayals, despite being received well by the general public. Recently, his work has been gaining more recognition as scholars and admirers appreciate the complicated technical skills behind each of his pieces.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Nezu Museum, this exhibition is showcasing a number of masterpieces that span Okyo’s career, as well as various early works that showed his potential as a youth and his sketches of nature. A special talk has also been scheduled with a series of slide-show lectures occurring throughout the exhibition period.

Nezu Museum; 6-5-1 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Omotesando Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 03-3400-2536; www.nezu-muse.or.jp