Actor Mikijiro Hira dies at 82

Actor Mikijiro Hira, who performed in various fields including television dramas and theater plays, died Sunday. He was 82.

Hira was found lying in the bathroom of his residence in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. He was later confirmed dead.

After performing with the Haiyuza Theater Co., Hira started to draw attention with his appearance in the TV drama “Sanbiki no Samurai.”

Hira solidified his position as a stage actor playing Hamlet in a production directed by noted theater director Keita Asari for the Shiki Theatre Co.

He appeared in many plays directed by the late renowned director Yukio Ninagawa. He was especially good at performing roles in Shakespeare plays.

Hira also appeared in a number of TV historical dramas, starring in “Mominoki wa Nokotta” and “Kunitori Monogatari,” both taiga yearlong drama series on NHK.

He had a major presence in contemporary dramas as well, including “Cain and Abel,” a TV drama that is now being broadcast by Fuji TV.

He continued to perform actively in the theater, appearing as “Medea” last year and as “Cressida” from last month to early this month, while appearing in many movies, such as “Amagigoe” and “Goemon.”

Hira received the Medal with Purple Ribbon from the government in 1998 and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays and Rosette in 2005.