The Play Since 1967: Beyond Unknown Currents

Oct. 22-Jan. 15

The Play is a Kansai-based art collective — whose members are constantly changing — that has been staging art happenings since 1967. The collective currently comprises five members: Ikemizu Keiichi, Kobayashi Shinichi, Suzuki Yoshinobu, Nii Seiji and Miki Tetsuo.

Its projects have always involved unusual events staged in natural surroundings, such as riding a giant styrofoam raft down a river, taking sheep on a road trip, building a tower out of logs on top of a mountain, and simply waiting for lightning to strike.

This is the first major exhibition solely devoted to the work of The Play, and it brings together the full scope of the group’s activities through printed matter, video works and life-size materials.

The National Museum of Art, Osaka; 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka. Watanabebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.) ¥430. Closed Mon. 06-6447-4680; www.nmao.go.jp