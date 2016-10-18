The Anatomy of Colors

Oct. 22-Dec. 18

This exhibition showcases the complicated process of creating colored pigments by taking a close look at the materials used to produce the vibrant woodblock prints of the Edo Period (1603-1868).

Around 100 works, including original and replica kuniezu (provincial maps of Japan) and ukiyo-e prints, have been selected to illustrate the complexity and beauty of color combinations, as well as provide some historical context.

Also on display will be samples of 20 different natural materials that were used to create pigments during the Edo Period.

Meguro Museum of Art, Tokyo; 2-4-36 Meguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Meguro Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 03-3714-1201; www.mmat.jp