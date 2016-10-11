Lucas Cranach the Elder: 500 Years of the Power of Temptation

Oct. 15-Jan. 15

Lucas Cranach the Elder, one of the great masters of the German Renaissance, was also quite the businessman. He established a large workshop and mass produced paintings, which allowed several versions of many of his works to exist. He is also known for playing a role in the Protestant Reformation initiated by Martin Luther.

What ultimately cemented the name of Lucas Cranach in art history, however, were his depictions of legendary heroines such as Judith, Lucretia and Venus with a distinct eroticism that was characterized as flirtatious yet calm and composed.

This will be the first exhibition devoted to Lucas Cranach the Elder in Japan, and it covers the entire scope of his work. There will also be talks and slide-show presentations given throughout the exhibition period.

The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo; 7-7 Ueno-koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.) ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tbs.co.jp/vienna2016