The Tolman Collection to decorate the Conrad Tokyo’s lobby with 100 splashes of color

The 20th Special Triennial Tobi Art Fair will be held from Oct. 14 to 16 at the Tobi Museum in Shimbashi, Tokyo. Held for the first time in 1964 targeting overseas visitors to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that year, this extremely popular art fair brings together fine artwork carefully selected by the 65 members of the Tokyo Art Dealers’ Association, all of whom are experts in a selected field of art.

One of the distinctive features of the event is that you can actually touch, feel and purchase the high-class items that would normally be in glass showcases in museums.

Endorsed by art collectors in Japan and overseas, the fair offers a great opportunity for visitors to encounter masterpieces in the four different genres of “Antiques,” “Tea Ceremony Ware,” “Modern Art” and “Swords.”

Antiques include earthenware pottery made during the Jomon Period, Buddhist art, calligraphy, as well as lacquer and ceramics. Reflecting the time and aesthetics of each era, the high-quality oriental antiques that originated in Japan have historic value and are highly acclaimed in the international market.

In the Tea Ceremony Ware area, you can find fine utensils used in the tea ceremony, such as bowls, kettles, scoops and containers, as well as decorative items such as hanging scrolls, incense containers and vases.

Diffused and developed since the postwar period through department stores, the Modern and Contemporary Art (Just Modern Art in paragraph 3?) area exhibits Western and Japanese paintings, sculptures and crafts from the post-Meiji Era. This genre developed over a century in a unique Japanese way while incorporating Western elements. Each artwork featured here highlights the characteristics of an individual artist.

The Swords corner is a distinctive, special collection reflecting Japan’s samurai history and craftsmanship. Each sword blade, scabbard and handle represents the creator’s commitment to produce a samurai weapon with exceptional aesthetic beauty.