Standing on the Earth, Looking Up into the Sky

Oct. 8-Dec. 4

The Gunma Museum of Art in Tatebayashi is in the center of the Kanto plain, where there is a vast, uninterrupted view of the sky, making it an ideal location for this showcase of contemporary artists’ portrayals of landscapes.

Each of the artists’ works, which include paintings, photographs and video, explores the nature of human beings and their interpretation of their surroundings.

In addition to the main exhibition, there will be a number of tours, lectures and workshops given by the artists and representatives of Tatebayashi.

Gunma Museum of Art, Tatebayashi; 2003 Hinata-cho, Tatebayashi, Gunma. Tatara Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥820. Closed Mon. 0276-72-8188; www.gmat.pref.gunma.jp