Van Gogh and Gauguin: Reality and Imagination

Oct. 8-Dec. 18

The legacies of two art luminaries are joining for one of this year’s most anticipated exhibitions in Japan. While Vincent van Gogh strived to depict reality through powerful brushwork and vivid colors, Paul Gauguin sought to portray a world invisible to the eye. Hailing from different family backgrounds and divergent in character and expressive styles, van Gogh and Gauguin lived together for two months in southern France in 1888. During their time together, the masters found artistic stimulus through evaluating and criticizing, each other’s work.

This exhibition follows the timeline of each artist’s development and examines how they influenced one another, from the beginning of their careers through to their time shared in the French city of Arles and beyond.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno-Park, Taito-ku Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.) ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.g-g2016.com