Jiro Yoshihara: Leader of Gutai — Seeking for the New

Ashiya City Museum of Art & History

Sept. 17-Nov. 27

In 1954, Jiro Yoshihara (1905-1972), a self-taught painter, founded the Gutai Art Association, a postwar avant-garde collective with a radical focus on originality and individualism. The word “gutai,” translates to “concreteness” and represented the members’ passion for freedom of expression through the use of unusual materials and techniques.

Yoshihara was one of most influential characters of 20th-century Japanese abstract art, having worked in surrealist and abstract expressionist painting styles before turning, in his final years, to the repeated depiction of circles. In addition to around 90 works, including installations, rare photographs and video footage of Yoshihara’s stage performances, this exhibition features historical documents relating to the gutai movement.

Ashiya City Museum of Art & History; 12-25 Ise-cho, Ashiya, Hyogo.

Jiro Yoshihara's 'Man Wrapped in Rope' (ca. 1931-1933)

