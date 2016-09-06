‘Leiji Matsumoto and Miyako Maki’

Sept. 10-Nov. 20

In a match made in manga heaven, two of Japan’s most popular illustrators have combined their portfolios for an upcoming exhibition that is sure to please manga, anime and art fans.

Leiji Matsumoto is best known for his space operas, such as hugely popular “Space Battleship Yamato.” Fans will recognize his tall, slender heroines, others may be familiar with his work for Daft Punk’s epic music video series “Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem.”

Miyako Maki is an artistic pioneer known for her Licca-chan dolls that during the 1960s and ’70s became a social phenomenon on a par twith Barbie in the U.S. Maki also happens to be married to Matsumoto.

Around 250 works from this soft-power couple, including hand-drawn sketches, anime cels, photos and publications spanning their acclaimed careers, will be on display.

Kobe Artists Museum; 2-9-1 Koyochonaka, Higashinada-ku, Kobe, Hyogo. Island Center Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥900. Closed Mon. 078-858-1520; www.city.kobe.lg.jp/yukarimuseum