‘Craft Arts: Innovation of “Tradition and Avant-Garde,” and the Present Day’

Sept. 17-Dec. 4

In this retrospective of post-World War II crafts, the work of ceramist pioneer Kenkichi Tomimoto and lacquerware master Gonroku Matsuda reveal the artists’ personal interpretations of genres steeped in centuries of tradition. Both have been awarded the title of Living National Treasure for their contributions to Japan’s art world.

The exhibition compares and contrasts works by the aforementioned masters, and includes the work of Kazuo Yagi, the founder of the innovative Sodeisha (Crawling Through Mud Association) ceramics movement, as well as a number of recent works from the 21st century. Adding to the legacies of Tomimoto, Matsuda and Yagi are contemporary artisans Tetsuo Kusama and Akira Yagi, whose works, along with others, complete this comprehensive showcase of past and present crafts. Around 120 works by 83 artists will be on display.

Crafts Gallery, The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo; 1-1 Kitanomaru-koen, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥550. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.momat.go.jp