Popular police box manga ‘Kochikame’ to end 40-year run

Manga artist Osamu Akimoto will end his long-running police manga “Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikoen-mae Hashutsujo” (“This is the police box near the Kameari Park in Katsushika Ward”) on Sept. 17 after a four-decade run.

The comedy series, dubbed “Kochikame” for short, appeared uninterrupted in the popular weekly comic book Shonen Jump for 40 years. The Sept. 17 edition of Shonen Jump, published by Shueisha Inc., will be the last issue to contain “Kochikame,” whose end will also be marked the same day by the retail release of the 200th volume, which includes the final episode.

At an event in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Saturday, Akimoto said he wanted to bring the series to an end while it’s still popular.

“I’m very flattered that I’ve been able to write the comics for 40 years,” Akimoto said. “A 200-volume comic book is a medal of honor for a writer.”

The slapstick police series got its start in 1976, chronicling the adventures of Kankichi Ryotsu, the patrol officer better known as Ryo-san who manned a police box in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward.

About 150 million copies of the “Kochikame” series are in print, and Shonen Jump printed an episode each week for 40 years.

The series was eventually was turned into a TV anime, as well as a TV drama and a movie both starring Shingo Katori of the pop group SMAP.

“It incorporated the trend of the time in the stories so as not to be boring for children. That is big,” said Yoshinori Kobayashi, a fellow comic book writer who debuted around the same time as Akimoto.

Many fans were shocked to hear of the comic book’s impending demise, saying they had assumed it would last forever.

“I had many common perspectives with Ryotsu and the comic book means much to me,” said Michihiko Ozawa, 40, who actually works in Kameari. “He could still have continued on.”

“It’s like an end of an era. It was a nationally popular comic book,” said Hiroaki Yasutaka, 37, an associate professor at Kumamoto University who was in Tokyo for an academic meeting.