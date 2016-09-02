Hokkaido museum dedicated to popular TV series ‘Kita no Kuni kara’ closes

A museum displaying items used in “Kita no Kuni kara” (“From the North Country”), a popular Japanese television drama series set in Furano, Hokkaido, closed down on Wednesday.

According to museum owner Yoshio Nakaseko, playwright So Kuramoto, who wrote scripts for the series, is looking at establishing a fund to construct a new museum in the city’s Rokugo district, a key location for the drama.

The popular series, which aired between 1981-82, was centered around family and community ties in the Furano wilderness, which in turn made the area a popular tourist destination.

The museum opened in 1995 at a refurbished warehouse near Furano Station, funded mainly by Nakaseko, the 73-year-old president of a local lumber company used as a model for a character in the drama.

Some 500 items, including handwritten scripts for the series by Kuramoto and a jacket worn by the leading character, were on display at the museum.

About 89,000 people visited the museum annually at its peak, but the figure declined to some 20,000 visitors last year.

Facing annual maintenance costs of some ¥10 million for the aging facility, the museum was closed 21 years after its opening.

On Wednesday, a ceremony to mark the final day was attended by Kuramoto.

In an address, Nakaseko said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the support of the drama fans.”