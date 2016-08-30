Sept. 3-Oct. 23

“Genre painting,” the depiction of ordinary people in domestic situations and everyday activities, is ambiguous in nature. This exhibition sheds light on the varied topics and content of modern genre painting by featuring five different themes that cover landscapes, cities, artists’ ateliers and more. Ninety works will be on display, including Pablo Picasso’s “The Frugal Meal,” Tamotsu Arai’s “Neko” and Ben Shahn’s “Beatitudes.”

One of the reasons that genre painting has maintained widespread popularity over the centuries is its sense of familiarity. The question is, as our lifestyles evolve, will it continue to stand the test of time?

Himeji City Museum of Art; 68-25, Honmachi, Himeji, Hyogo. Himeji Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 079-222-2288; www.city.himeji.lg.jp/art